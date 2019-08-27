KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where a deputy was shot with a hunting arrow while responding to a mental health call.
Cpl. James Woody was a part of the team responding to the call of a man threatening some residents on his property.
A local mental health department was already on scene and requested assistance from deputies after the situation became more intense.
Cpl. Woody opened the door to the residence of 41-year-old Michael Chenoweth of Ellensburg and that's when he was struck with a hunting arrow.
He was immediately transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment.
A tactical team was called in to the scene to make communication. Officers were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender and take Chenoweth into custody.
Kittitas County Undersheriff Myers said "Corporal Woody was very fortunate, the arrow appeared to have hit at enough of an angle when it struck the bone, it transitioned away instead of driving straight in. The doctor was able to sew him up and release him."
Undersheriff Myers went on to say that the incident "illustrates the need for better solution for our citizens who are affected by mental illness."