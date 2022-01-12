Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Porthill, Elk, Chewelah, Cheney, Rathdrum, Naples, Coolin, Eastport, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Clayton, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Spokane, Sandpoint, Newport, Davenport, Priest River, Orin, and Deer Park. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&