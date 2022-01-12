KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Officials from Kittitas County Wednesday expressed displeasure with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for refusing their help removing snow due to the county's lack of COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Last week's freak winter storm resulted in the closure of Snoqualmie Pass for over 90 hours. Travel through the area was impossible, leading to supply chain issues east of the cascades.
Kittitas County had an agreement with WSDOT, which they say WSDOT requested after they had to let unvaccinated employees go. According to the press release, firings from the mandate left Kittitas County with 48 less workers to help clear snow from state roads in the county.
Kittitas County Department of Public Works extended a hand to WSDOT on Tuesday, offering to help clear state roads. An offer they say WSDOT refused, based on the county's non-existent vaccine mandate for county workers.
In their release, Kittitas said their board of commissioners were disappointed in the state's refusal. They added the following quotes from several commissioners.
“During these times, we need to be able to put differences aside and work to support one another,” states Commissioner Laura Osiadacz. “It needs to be neighbors helping neighbors and lending a hand to get the work done.”
Commissioner Cory Wright shares, “This county is ready, as always, to put all hands on deck to solve this problem. It’s time for logic and leadership to overcome ideology and allow skilled equipment operators working alone in their cabs to get this job done.”
“I’m extremely proud of the work being done by our Public Works Department to be able to clear roads and be in a place to be able to lend a helping hand to the State. It is unfortunate given the circumstances an agreement could not have come to fruition because we all want what is best for our community. At this time an agreement has not been reached,” states Commissioner Brett Wachsmith.