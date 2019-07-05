KITTITAS, Wash.-- City of Kittitas Police Department confirmed Officer Benito Chavez will be returning to work on Monday.
Officer Chavez will begin "light duty" for the first time since returning home from the hospital.
Officer Chavez was injured, and Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed during the deadly traffic stop in March.
The suspect, 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, was shot by police. He was taken to the hospital where he later died follow the shootout with authorities.
There will also be a special ceremony to welcome Officer Chavez back to duty.