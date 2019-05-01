Potential patrons of a business looking to be the first of its kind in Spokane could be feline purr-fect right meow.
Contrast Design Studio said a client is planning to open "Kitty Cantina", which would be the Lilac City's first apparent cat café. The client would open a café and cat adoption side by side, separated by a glass wall for "optimal kitty-watching."
"Cat (behind) the (glass) wall eh? Okay, now you're talking my language."
They're not kitten around here.
"We are so excited to see this place come together," the graphic and web design firm said in a Facebook post.
Contrast Design's Nick Kimmet, the cousin of one of the hopeful owners Justyn Cozza and his wife Tori, told our partners at the Spokesman-Review two locations are being considered in North Spokane.
“It’s been difficult trying to secure a loan being a small startup involving food and animals,” Justyn Cozza said. “But once it goes through, fingers crossed.”
Kitty Cantina said they are working on solidifying a location on Hastings in the Wandermere area, and added that securing a loan and going through health regulations have added difficulty to the process.
The cafe originally was set to be named "The Kitty Bar", but recently changed to Kitty Cantina.
"Our primary function is to increase cat adoptions and reduce euthanasia in the city of Spokane," the cafe said in an announcement earlier this year. "Come enjoy a snack, sip a coffee, or indulge in a beer while playing with some adoptable felines in a cage-free environment."
The couple was inspired by the cat café Neko in Seattle, saying they've always wanted to open a business and love cats.
Contrast Design included a logo and design for Kitty Cantina in the Facebook post, saying "coming soon" and to stay tuned for more details.
“Once they’re up and running, we’ll help them with the design of the space,” Kimmet said.
This cat-related business idea could be the best we've seen since Kitten Mittens. Kitty Cantina says it hopes to open no later than Spring 2020.
"We are still cranking away at this process. 2019 might not be a feasible goal but we do have our sights on spring 2020 as a backup," the cafe said in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
• We are receiving boat loads of messages and WE LOVE IT! To answer a few common questions: • -We are working on solidifying a location in north Spokane on Hastings in the Windermere area. -We aren’t ready to hire quite yet but when the time comes you will see a post here! -Securing the loan has been a complicated process. Health regulations are proving to be a difficult hurdle. -Since we had a name change our old stickers aren’t being produced but we are working on a new batch soon! • Do not hesitate to send us a message! We appreciate all of the support and love!😽 • • • • • • • • #spokane #wa #washington #pnw #local #catcafe #thekittybar #spokanekittybar #cats #cat #kitty #kitties #kittens #kitten #sheltercat #rescuecat #beer #coffee #espresso #cream