SPOKANE, Wash. - Kitty Cantina, aiming to be the first cat café in Spokane, has started a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of raising funds for the business focused on increasing cat adoptions.
The owners describe the business as "half café/ half cat sanctuary," saying you can enjoy some coffee, beer or wine while checking out or snuggling some cats looking for a furrr-ever home.
"This will be a safe-haven for homeless cats to live in luxury while they wait for someone to fall in love and adopt them," the Kickstarter page says.
The Cantina aims to expose homeless cats to potential adopters that otherwise might not get to meet in a traditional shelter setting. Kitty Cantina has partnered with SpokAnimal for the cause, as adoptions would take place right at the cantina, but all fees would go directly to the shelter.
The business will include an area called the Kitty Lounge, with no cages and cats having the freedom to roam around as they please. Restroom areas will be out of sight in a separate attached room, and a caretaker will be around for cleaning and answering questions.
An admission fee to mingle with the cats is required, but it also includes a drink credit. A 50-minute session costs $6, but does include either a $2 credit towards a house-made drink or a $1 credit towards an adult beverage. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcomed.
The café will have a range of coffee options along with a beer/wine selection. Patrons can enjoy their menu items in the kitty lounge, or via a bar with great views of the Kitty Lounge.
Kitty Cantina is offering numerous rewards to backers pledging money towards the cat café. Those rewards include simple items like stickers, shirts or Instagram shout-outs all the way future perks at the business like Kitty dates, gift cards or date/party event opportunities.
The Kickstarter page has raised over $3,000 towards the goal of $12,500 since launching on Tuesday, Nov. 12. By Kickstarter rules, the project would only be funded if it reaches the goal by Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. PT. Kitty Cantina says it has plans to upgrade features in the Kitty Lounge should they exceed their goals.
If the project succeeds, Kitty Cantina anticipates opening in March of 2020 in north Spokane.
