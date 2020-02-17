SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's first cat café is eyeing to open this April, putting potential patrons less than two months away from checking out the "Half cafe/half cat sanctuary."
At Kitty Cantina, owned by Justyn and Tori Cozza, customers can enjoy coffee, beer or wine while checking out, snuggling or even adopting some cats looking for furr-ever homes.
The Cozzas have secured a North Spokane location at 6704 N. Nevada St. near Albertson's, according to our news partners at The Spokesman-Review. The business posted progress of the construction on its Instagram page Sunday.
Kitty Cantina has partnered with SpokAnimal, aiming to expose homeless cats to potential adopters that might not get to meet in a traditional shelter setting. Adoptions can take place at the cantina, but all fees go directly to SpokAnimal.
Sticking to the "Half café/half cat sanctuary" theme, the business will feature a Kitty Lounge, separated by a glass wall from the cafe portion. Kitty Cantina-goers can watch through the glass as cats roam free in the lounge, or pay an admission/session fee to mingle with the cats.
Kitty Cantina began a Kickstarter campaign back in November, and has had hundreds of backers bringing in over $13,000 in support of Spokane's first cat café. By Kickstarter rules, the project had to raise $12,500 by a deadline in order to be funded by backers, which was met in early December. The Cozzas are in the process of arranging rewards for backers' contributions.
Cozza said a couple tweaks to plans during the remodel process pushed them back from their original anticipated opening of March 2020. He now says an opening date in early April is realistic.
