Klondike discontinues beloved "Choco Taco" citing increased demand for other products

Nostalgia brings people together and Klondike's Choco Taco is an American staple.

If you hear an ice cream truck jingle, you are five minutes away from enjoying chocolatey goodness. Despite its popularity, Klondike claims demand for other products supersedes the production of the Choco Taco. Those, who have eaten the treat during their childhood, say they are having a meltdown over the news.
 
“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” said a Klondike representative in an email to the Associated Press. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”
 
For those who don't know, and how dare you, the Choco Taco is a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell and filled with fudge-swirled ice cream that is then dipped in chocolate and peanuts.
 
Go get one while supplies last, or we suggest buying a freezer to hold as many as you can find at the store.

