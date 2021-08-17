CHATTAROY, Wash. - Most castles were built hundreds of years ago. To own one is to own a fixture in history.
On the other hand, someone decided to build a castle in 2002, right here in Chattaroy, Washington.
The modern-day castle, built with 40,000 bricks, can be found on Zillow, the real estate website. Potential buyers may notice an interesting fixture that comes with the 4,000 square-foot building.
The 10-acre property is going for $600,000, and has plenty of room for activities.
Whatever your thing is: cooking, reading, or getting your sweat on, this place probably has a space for you.
In all seriousness, this isn't a deal to pass up. At $148 per square-foot, it's a steal; for a castle.
If you're not sold already, check out the bedroom. Cozy, right?
OK, the jig is up. The castle doesn't actually come with the knight in shining armor. Everything else is real though. You can check out the listing here, which has garnered nearly 40,000 views on Zillow since being posted Monday.