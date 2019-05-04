SPOKANE, Wash. - Race time is fast approaching, so whether you're heading out the door with your running shoes or if it'll be just another day, here's what you can expect for road closures.
Travel through downtown on Sunday morning will be available on Ash, Maple, Division/Browne and Hamilton, which remain open all day.
Streets near the start in downtown Spokane and the finish line on the Monroe Street Bridge, will be closed starting at 5:00 am and will reopen at about 2:00 pm.
Other streets along the course will begin closing at 7:30 am and reopen after the final walkers pass, which could be as early as 11:00 am for Riverside west of Monroe, or as late as 2:00 pm for Broadway west of Monroe.
Parking will be available at the Arena and dozens of lots downtown. Organizers urge racer to carpool to reduce congestion if they plan to drive.
STA's Bloomsday shuttle will also be in operation dropping off and picking up racers on 1st Avenue between Post and Stevens.
Non-racers who take the bus should note that the Plaza will be closed to bus traffic on Bloomsday morning. An alternate boarding and alighting area will be used for downtown routes.