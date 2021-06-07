OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - As the weather warms up and people start spending more time outside in the great outdoors, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) wants to remind hikers of safety tips.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said there are 10 essential items hikers should have.
- Navigation: compass, GPS
- Sun protection: sunscreen, hats, sunglasses
- Insulation: extra layers of clothing, rain gear
- Illumination: headlamp, flashlight
- First aid supplies, including prescriptions
- Fire: waterproof matches or lighter, fire starter
- Repair kit and tools: knife or multi-tool
- Nutrition and hydration: extra food and extra water
- Emergency shelter: small tarp or tent, 25 feet of cord
- Communication and signaling devices: cell phone or personal locator beacon, whistle or mirror
"If you do get lost, remember the following: Stop, stay together, sip some water and stay calm," OCSO wrote on Facebook. "Think about what you know and when you last knew if for certain. Observe what is around you. And plan, make smart decisions and don’t make the situation worse."