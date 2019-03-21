A man in Australia discovered an unwelcome but adorable passenger in his car this week- a koala taking advantage of his automobile's air conditioning.
Tim Whitrow says he was running an errand at his family's vineyard on March 18 when he discovered the furry animal inside his vehicle.
Whitrow says he left his car door open with the AC on for his dog to come in and out while he worked, so that his pet wouldn't overheat. What Whitrow hadn't planned on, was an adorable marsupial needing some relief from the heat as well.
He filmed the entertaining encounter, and posted it to his Facebook page: