Koala-sniffing dog ventures out to find animals that survived the Bushfires

A hero dog is on the hunt for surviving wildlife in Australia.
Meet Smudge. He's a rescue dog trained to follow the scent of koalas.
He's just one of many "good boys" who are being deployed to Australia's Blue Mountains world heritage region.
That's where Smudge is sniffing out koalas who may have survived the recent Bushfires that have devastated the area.
"One of the challenges we face in the Blue Mountains area is they're really difficult habitats to survey for koalas. So the trees could be really big; the canopy can be really dense, and you can't see them by looking," Kellie Leigh from the San Diego Zoo said. "So in some areas you can just do a visual transect; walk along, look up and count koalas; you can't do that in this area. So, we've tried a lot of different survey methods, and the most effective by far is using detection dogs."
The training and research is supported by the San Diego Zoo and are helping with the rescue efforts.
