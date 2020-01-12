CASHMERE, Wash. - Five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant was spotted at a girl's basketball game in Cashmere Saturday night, showing his support for Hailey Van Lith.
Posts began circulating on social media Saturday when Cashmere was playing Medical Lake in girl's varsity basketball, spotting Bryant sitting in the stands with Van Lith's parents taking in the game.
@kobebryant sitting with Hailey’s father and mother. Kobe Bryant is in Cashmere, WA. Wow! pic.twitter.com/OPcjikLjh9— Prep Girls Hoops Washington (@PGHWashington) January 12, 2020
Van Lith, one of the top prospects in the country, has verbally committed to attend Louisville and had trained with Bryant this past summer.
Bryant was treated to a dominant showing from Van Lith, as she scored 35 points and grabbed nine steals in the 62-27 victory, according to the Wenatchee World.
Bryant retweeted a highlight reel from Overtime on Twitter, with the caption:"Hailey Van Lith just dropped 35 IN FRONT OF KOBE."
Hailey Van Lith just dropped 35 IN FRONT OF KOBE 🐍 @haileyvll @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/edFL4wmIjI— Overtime (@overtime) January 12, 2020
“I was excited to see how we would handle it,” Cashmere head coach Brent Darnell told the Wenatchee World. “There was a whisper that Kobe was coming, we kept it quiet because we didn’t want it to be a circus here and keep it with Cashmere fans, not to take anything away from anyone else, just so people weren’t here to see Kobe, but to watch Cashmere basketball.”
Bryant posed with Van Lith and other players for some pictures after the game, with Kobe posting some with Van Lith, Bryant's daughter and the rest of the Cashmere team. Another photo shows Bryant with the Medical Lake team.
@NBA legend @kobebryant made an appearance tonight at the Cashmere vs. Medical Lake game 🏀 pic.twitter.com/VmRHkKAcZX— Scorebook Live Washington (@SBLiveWA) January 12, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.