LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - The defense team of Brian Kohberger, the man charged for the murders of four University of Idaho students last November, filed a response to the state's demand for an alibi.
On July 24, Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, stated the defendant was remaining silent at this time while his team compiles evidence.
"A defendant's denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi," Taylor said, "but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense."
Taylor said the defense team was working to prepare his alibi and would disclose evidence as demanded by discovery. Otherwise, the evidence "may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses."