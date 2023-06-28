KOOSKIA, Idaho - Hundreds of flights canceled ahead of Fourth of July travel, leaving thousands stranded, including locals.
United Airlines blaming the severe weather as well as shortage in air traffic controllers.
A Kooskia, ID woman is caught up in all the mess.
Lara Smith has been stuck in the Madison, WI airport and wasn’t able to find a flight back to her car in Missoula until Sunday. Now she has a complicated trip back home.
“Not enough people and you add a little weather and some mechanical problems and you have a mess,” Smith said.
And that’s certainly what it is.
“Quite a bit of travel to get back home,” Smith said.
Thousands of people stranded in the jam packed airports with no clear path home.
Smith now having to fly into Spokane, hopefully by Thursday to then drive three hours from Spokane all the way to Missoula, then another three hours to Kooskia.
“We’re working it out between my husband and my daughters, we’re figuring it out, but it is quite a bit,” Smith said.
Amidst that chaos, thankfully United Airlines is housing Smith in a hotel, but that’s not the case for everyone.
“We have friends stuck in Chicago sleeping on the floor, friends in Denver, friends trying to get to D.C., so it’s kind of a United problem,” Smith said.
Well United pointing fingers at the FAA, claiming its air traffic control staffing shortage is to blame.
Regardless, a lot of flyers pointing fingers at the united front desk agents.
“You can’t yell at the messenger. The people that are working are doing the best they can. Maybe their coworkers didn’t show up, maybe I would have something to say to them. But for the people who showed up, they’ve been great,” Smith said.
Just getting home isn’t smith’s only worry. Her husband is set to fly out for five months to work in Japan.
“I already had friends offer to drive me back to Idaho. If tomorrow afternoon, for some reason we can’t get out, then we’re going to do a roadtrip. It’s 25 hours to my husband and kids, but we’re going to make the best of it. Glass half full,” Smith said.