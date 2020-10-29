NORTH IDAHO - Every Thursday, Panhandle Health District staff and a representative from Kootenai Health meet to determine county risk based on the Regional Gating Plan.
Positivity rate, hospitalizations and 7-day incident rate (IR) go into deciding what categories communities are in.
Here's where the counties stand:
- Kootenai – RED (7-day IR = 49.8)
- Shoshone – RED (7-day IR = 39.9)
- Boundary – RED (7-day IR = 57.2)
- Bonner – ORANGE (7-day IR = 14.1)
- Benewah – ORANGE (7-day IR = 15.4)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.