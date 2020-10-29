coronavirus graphic

NORTH IDAHO - Every Thursday, Panhandle Health District staff and a representative from Kootenai Health meet to determine county risk based on the Regional Gating Plan. 

Positivity rate, hospitalizations and 7-day incident rate (IR) go into deciding what categories communities are in.

Here's where the counties stand:

  • Kootenai – RED (7-day IR = 49.8)
  • Shoshone – RED (7-day IR = 39.9)
  • Boundary – RED (7-day IR = 57.2)
  • Bonner – ORANGE (7-day IR = 14.1)
  • Benewah – ORANGE (7-day IR = 15.4)

