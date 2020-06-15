KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says two deputies helped save a man's life as he was suffering a reported alcohol overdose Sunday evening.
According to the KCSO log report, deputies responded to the area of E. Maplewood and found a man lying in the back yard of a residence unresponsive and not breathing.
As one deputy had begun CPR, another grabbed a turkey baster from the residence and was able to clear the man's airway with it.
Following a few rounds of chest compression, the man vomited and soon began breathing on his own. He was transported to Kootenai Health by EMS.
