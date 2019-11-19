POST FALLS, Idaho - Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Chief Warren Merritt will be retiring at the end of this year after serving nearly eight years with the department.
Merritt will officially hang up his fire boots on Dec. 31, retiring after spending approximately 40 years between KCFR and the Bellevue Fire Department.
“On behalf of the Board of Fire Commissioners of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue I would like to thank Fire Chief Warren Merritt for his almost eight years of service to our district and our community,” said BOFC President Paul Wagner. “Under his leadership and with the support of the members of KCFR we have grown greatly in employees and equipment as well as in our ability to serve our community through training and education. We wish Chief Merritt well in his future endeavors.”
Deputy Chief Dan Ryan will serve as the Interim Fire Chief starting next year. Ryan has been with the district for over 30 years, and will don the interim tag until a permanent chief is hired.
“Dan will do a great job leading the District,” said Merritt, who previously worked 32 years for the Bellevue Fire Department. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be Fire Chief and to work with our Commissioners, our great team at the Administrative Office, our Maintenance Shop, IAFF Local 2856 and our Firefighters who deliver top notch fire and emergency medical services each and every day. It is a great fire department with a bright future. I will miss it.”
Merritt has deep ties to firefighters and to nonprofits around the region, and has overseen strong growth from KCFR during his tenure, with four fire stations covering 113 square miles.
“As a team many great things have been accomplished,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Ryan. “We have remodeled Stations 2 & 3, our Training Center and have replaced our fleet of heavy fire apparatus which sets up the District nicely for the future. Chief Merritt drove these changes here at KCFR and his positive influence will reside on our department for many years to come.”
