KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for donations to help out a deputy who suffered a stroke while off duty last weekend.
35-year-old Yvonne Cress has been with the office for six years and just had a baby girl two months ago. KCSO said the stroke resulted in the paralysis of the entire right side of her body.
KCSO said Cress used her paid time off for the birth of her child and will start to miss pay soon as she embarks on a lengthy recovery.
“The Sheriff’s Office is a family and we will accompany the Cress Family on this journey. The Sheriff is confident that with the support of this community and organization, we can help Yvonne and her family through this difficult time. I wish Yvonne a speedy recovery so she can enjoy her beautiful 2-month-old baby girl," Sheriff Norris said.
You can donate by making a check out to “Kootenai County Sheriff Employees Association” or “KCSEA” and write "Deputy Cress" in the memo line. Those can be dropped off or mailed to t 5500 N Government Way, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816- 9000.