The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating 66-year-old Howard Coats, who is missing from the Athol area.
The KCSO says Coats left his residence on N. Ponderosa St. in the area of Pope Rd. and Corbin Hill Rd. around 7 p.m. Thursday on a 2004 Camo Bombardier Outlander ATV and hasn't returned.
He was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and no shirt while riding on the ATV. The KCSO says he has medical problems and doesn't have his required medication with him.
KCSO has searched the area along with assistance from a Spokane County helicopter including roads going into the national forest Thursday night. Additional Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue crews will continue the search Friday.
If anyone locates Howard or his ATV they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at either 208-446-1300 or you can call 911.