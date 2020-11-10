KOOTENAI, Idaho - The Sheriff's department announced that the annual 'Holiday's and Heroes' event will be held the first week of December, 2020. Each year, Police officers and Fire Fighters volunteer their time to help provide gifts and necessities to those less fortunate during the holiday season.
"To create another successful year of holiday magic for hundreds of local children, cash and food items are now being accepted by participating law enforcement and emergency service agencies. As more donations are provided, additional children can be put on our shopping list" said the Kootenai County Sheriff's dept.
The participating agencies include: Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight Network, Post Falls Police Department, Rathdrum Police Department, Spirit Lake Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, Probation & Parole, and Idaho National Guard.
The Sheriff's dept. does include that the Holiday's and Heroes event will look somewhat different this year than in the years past. Officers will still be shopping for the kids, but will then wrap the gifts separately and drop the gifts off at the children's residence.
KCSO ‘Holidays and Heroes’ says that they are now accepting monetary donations and food items that can be dropped off or sent to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 5500 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815. Citizens are being asked to make a food or cash donation at upcoming food drive events in Spokane and Kootenai County where police and fire departments will be participating.
For more information, you can contact Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Mike McFarland, at 208-446-1300.
