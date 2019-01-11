KOOTENAI COUNTY - A Utah man is charged with misdemeanor DUI after allegedly crashing into a Kootenai County EMS ambulance on Highway 95 near Mica Grade.
Idaho State Police say the ambulance that was hit by an alleged drunk driver is totaled and the damage done is over $300,000.
All of the equipment on-board will need to be replaced, but thankfully, no one was injured.
Matthew T. Johnson, 24, from Park City, Utah crossed over the center line and nearly hit the ambulance head-on, witnesses told troopers.
Troopers say Johnson refused to do any of the evaluations while on scene.
A woman was in the back of the ambulance when the crash happened, but troopers say she's okay and was taken to the hospital in another ambulance.