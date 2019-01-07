KOOTENAI COUNTY - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in location a man who has a $100,000 arrest warrant for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Idaho.
Frank Michael Darby Sr. is required to register as a result of a 2008 lewd conduct with a child under 16 years of age charge and now police say he is avoiding contact with the Sheriff's Office and his probation officer.
Darby is six feet tall, regular build with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe that he may be staying with friends or family in the Spokane area.
Anyone with information is asked to give their local law enforcement a call or to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office directly at 208-446-1300.