HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate juvenile runaway, Vincent Dees.
Family last saw Vincent on June 12, when the runaway was on a skateboard leaving the Hayden area.
Vincent is described as 14-years-old, 5'11", 140 lbs, brown hair, and hazel eyes.
Known to be wearing a dark colored hoodie, a dark t-shirt, and jeans. Vincent is known to frequent skate parks, and the downtown Coeur d'Alene area.
If you have seen or have any information regarding Vincent, please contact Detective Zirker at (208) 446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us. Please reference case #23-24915.