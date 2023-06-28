KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in identifying three suspects involved in vandalism at the Rose Lake Conoco.
The suspects were seen at the Rose Lake Conoco at Cataldo at 11:40 p.m. and seen leaving around 12:00 a.m. on June 4.
On surveillance video, they were seen kicking and knocking over a Pepsi vending machine causing $1,500 in damage.
Two of the suspects are shown in photos, the third suspect, not pictured, is a white female wearing a gray shirt and shorts (possibly blue jeans).
All three were seen arriving in a 2007-2012 silver Hyundai Santa Fe.
If you have any information regarding the incident or suspects involved, please contact Detective Denning at (208) 446-1353 or jdenning@kcgov.us and reference case 23-23238.