COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office.
In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last budget meeting. They cut Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovac’s salary from $90,000 per year to $45,000.
“I would never do this if I did not think that it was warranted. I say that with a heavy heart, because I truly do care about the citizens of Kootenai County and I do care about all of the employees, and I do care about the elected officials,” Commissioner Leslie Duncan said.
It was a difficult decision according to the board of commissioners, but one they said was necessary.
KHQ spoke to Commissioner Bill Brooks today about their decision. He said Kovacs has missed a number of deadlines and has had many people resign.
“We’ve got a lot of very unhappy people down there. A lot of resignations and then a lot of missed deadlines,” Commissioner Brooks said.
In fact, 34 assessor employees have signed a no-confidence letter, claiming they do not support Kovacs in his elected seat. The confidence letter said, “it’s our opinion that Mr. Kovacs has been a detriment to both the morale and the overall production of the assessor’s office since he was appointed.”
Commissioner Brooks agreed.
“It turns out he doesn’t really know what he’s doing. In my opinion, my personal opinion,” Commissioner Brooks said.
I reached out to Kovacs office several times today. I even appeared in person, but his staff told me that he was out sick.
Since the commissioners voted to decrease his salary, Kovacs has requested taxpayer dollars to, what Brooks believes, battle the commissioners in court.
“That’s not something I would be prepared to do is say ‘oh you want to sue me, let me give you some of the taxpayer money. We said no. A very quick no,” Commissioner Brooks said.
Commissioner Brooks told me today that the commissioners asked Kovacs to submit his resignation letter, but he declined.
Brooks said it was a hard decision because he likes Kovacs, but he said people’s lives are on the line.
“People’s lives, literally depend on taxes being properly assessed and in a timely fashion, so these places can get their money, so they can do their job,” Commissioner Brooks said.
I spoke to Treasurer Steve Matheson off camera today and he said he’s not for sure yet. He said it does create a strain on his department, but people shouldn’t worry.