KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities are looking for information leading to the arrest of a man they say absconded from probation.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Leon Henry Brown, 63, has an active warrant for his arrest.
He is described as a 5'10", 190 pound black male with brown eyes and brown hair.
Authorities are asking that you call 911 or your local law enforcement agency if you know Brown's whereabouts.
For additional information, contact Probation Officer A. Simerai at (208)446-1988.