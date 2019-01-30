KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities in Idaho are looking for information leading to the apprehension of a man who they say has absconded from probation.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Phillip Robert O'Bryant also has an active warrant for his arrest.

O'Bryant is a 29-year-old white man, 5'10", 210 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911 or contact your local law enforcement.

For additional information, please contact Probation Officer A. Simeral at 208-446-1988