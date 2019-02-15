Kootenai County, Idaho - Kootenai County Adult Misdemeanor Probation is looking for information leading to the apprehension of Jennifer Lorraine Deaton.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Deaton has absconded from probation, has failed to appear in court and has an active warrant for her arrest.
Deaton is a 34 year old, 5'11", 190 pound white woman with brown eyes and dark blonde hair.
If you know her whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
For additional information, contact Probation Officer A. Simeral at 208-446-1988.