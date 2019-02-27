COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An Athol man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit Tuesday night where he exceeded 100 mile-per-hour speeds and continued to flee despite his tires getting spiked during the chase.
On Tuesday, Feb. 26 around 6:47 p.m. a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputy located a vehicle previously reported as a suspicious person/vehicle who had been contacted by Coeur d’Alene Police.
When contacted by CDA PD, the unidentified man climbed into the driver seat and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
A KCSO deputy located the vehicle on Highway 95 near Dalton driving at a high rate of speed, and they didn’t pull over when the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit in the Hayden and Rathdrum area where speeds exceeded 105 miles per hour at times.
Deputies wound up spiking the suspect vehicle on Hwy 53 near McGuire Rd., and he continued fleeing for over 1 ½ miles with both front tires disabled into a private driveway in the Hollister Hills area.
The driver then fled on foot and was taken into custody moments later. He was identified as 32-year-old Eric Blum of Athol, Idaho.
Blum was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety building on felony eluding, possession of paraphernalia and driving without privileges. Blum had previously been booked into the KCPSB 13 times for warrants.