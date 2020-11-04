Kootenai County deputies arrest man who allegedly went on crime spree through Bonner County

ATHOL, Idaho - A man is behind bars after allegedly going on a crime spree through Bonner County Tuesday night.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 95 to assist Bonner County officials in a pursuit that was heading southbound.
It was reported that the suspect was driving a stolen car and was armed with a stolen shotgun.
Officials set up a spike strip on the highway but the 19-year-old suspect, Justin Morley, avoided the spikes and continued driving.
A short time later, deputies used the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.
Morley was taken into custody without further incident and charged with Felony Eluding, Grand Theft, Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia. Additionally charges out of Bonner County are pending.
Morley had no prior criminal history.
