Update 6:20 pm
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies responded to Hayden Lake Tuesday afternoon after a woman drove into the water.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a citizen first tried to swim out to the vehicle but wasn't able to open the door or break any windows and needed to return to shore because of the cold water.
Deputies quickly responded to the Honeysuckle Boat Launch, where the vehicle was starting to sink.
Deputies were able to reach out and grab the vehicle and drag it to the dock. They were able to punch out the rear window and remove 64-year-old Joyce Green, who was at the rear of the vehicle in an air pocket.
Dive team members searched the vehicle and surrounding area and confirmed Green was the only occupant. She was later taken to Kootenai Health for potential hypothermia treatment.
At this time, the Sheriff's Office does not believe alcohol was a factor. The incident is still under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - Law enforcement had to jump into action Tuesday when a woman drove through a sign and ended up in the water at Hayden Lake.
It's not clear why, but the woman drove through a sign labeled "Do Not Enter" at Honeysuckle Beach. She is in her 60s and was taken to a local hospital. She will be OK.
A detective who had been in the area rushed to the scene and was able to pull the woman out of the water.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.