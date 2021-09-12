COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Kootenai County Deputies have located a drowning victim in Rockford Bay after finding an unoccupied boat at a dock nearby.
Early Sunday morning deputies responded to Rockford Bay after receiving reports of an unoccupied boat that floated up to a dock. After searching the scene, a nearby dock employee notified officials that they had found a man submerged in the water near the dock.
Deputies confirmed the man was dead and began their investigation into his death. The investigation is still ongoing.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time until the next of kin is notified and more information is gathered.