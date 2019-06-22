POST FALLS, Idaho - A Spokane man has died after a motorcycle crash in Post Falls Saturday afternoon.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene in the 3600 block of S. Greensferry Road for a reported motorcycle accident.
They found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Kevin Hackworth of Spokane, off the roadway and down an embankment.
Preliminary investigation shows the rider was going too fast and lost control of the motorcycle, crashed and went down the embankment. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the sheriff's office says it appears speed was a possible cause of the accident. The rider was wearing a helmet and alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the accident.