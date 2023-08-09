KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A Kootenai County Sheriff's deputy arrested two suspects for possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop this morning.
During a traffic stop, the deputy saw fentanyl pills in the vehicle.
A full search of the vehicle was conducted, the deputy found 200 fentanyl pills, one pound of methamphetamine packaged in one ounce bags, suboxone and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle was a 60-year-old man from Tacoma, Wash. and the passenger was a 65-year-old woman from Federal Way, Wash.
Both the man and woman were booked into Kootenai County Jail for drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy.