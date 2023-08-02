POST FALLS, Idaho — A Kootenai County deputy arrested a 36-year-old Spokane man and a 31-year-old Billings woman following a traffic stop where drugs were exposed in the vehicle.
On July 31, a deputy stopped a vehicle near Pleasant View Road and I-90 for a minor traffic violation. When speaking to the man and woman in the vehicle, the deputy saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.
A search was conducted and found 2,500 fentanyl pills and 67 grams of methamphetamine.
The 36-year-old man, who was the driver, was booked into Kootenai County Jail for drug trafficking, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and a warrant for fugitive from justice.
The 31-year-old woman was also booked into Kootenai County Jail for possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant out of Montana.