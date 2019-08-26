HAYDEN, Idaho - Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are looking for information after a motorcycle and an ATV were stolen from a rural property.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the thief stole a 2017 RMX450Z motorcycle and a 2011 Polaris Razor ("Robby Gordon") edition from the property near Haden Lake Road and Sportsman's Access sometime between August 23 and 24.
Both vehicles had some upgrades to them that aren't seen in the pictures provided by authorities. The motorcycle also had radiator guards, hand guards and a skid plate when it was stolen. The Razor had mirrors and a center jump seat when stolen.
The suspect appears to be about 6-feet-tall and 220 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles or the thief, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office. Detective Sullivan can be reached at (208)446-2238 or by email at psullivan@kcgov.us.
You can also leave a tip at www.kcsheriff.com. Use case # 19-32886.