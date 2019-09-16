WORLEY, Idaho - Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an auto burglary.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the theft occurred on August 12 or 13 in the Worley area. The suspect was subsequently able to obtain funds from the victim's account in Plummer.
The Sheriff's Office provided photos of the suspect, however they shielded their face from cameras at the bank. However, they appear to be wearing clothing that may help with identification.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Meehan at (208)446-2274 or by email at: pmeehan@kcgov.us or crime tips can be left at www.kcsheriff.com. Reference case #19-31515.