COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two people who allegedly trespassed on and vandalized private property were caught on security footage, and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help identify them.
The individuals were at the property on May 14 between the times of 5:00 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. They trespassed a marked gate and proceeded to cut and damage two gates with a saw to get in.
They drove onto the property with what possibly is a blue colored 4-wheeler, possibly a Polaris. The driver wore a blue colored helmet, multi-colored shorts, and a tank top/short sleeve shirt.
If you or anyone you know have any information about the individual or incident, please contact Detective Meehan at pmeehan@kcgov.us or call (208)446-2274 and reference case 23K780028.