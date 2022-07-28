COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the staffing issues happening at the Kootenai County Jail. The sheriff’s office is still experiencing staffing issues, but now at the Dispatch Center.
KHQ spoke with Lieutenant Ryan Higgins Thursday and he says this issue could persist for a couple of years.
“With our limited staffing, we have limited training officers and so you can only train so many people at a time,” Higgins said.
Higgins says timing is everything because it can take up to eight months to train a new dispatcher.
Right now the Dispatch Center has over a 50% reduction in staffing.
In total, the center should have 25 employees on staff, but right now they only have ten.
KHQ asked if there is any reason the public should be concerned
“I would say no. And the reason I say that is because we have very dedicated, well-trained dispatchers that will answer their calls in a very timely manner. We’re focusing on 911 calls and dispatching our first responders,” Higgins said.
Other calls like thefts or crimes that are not actively in progress will possibly go to voicemail if dispatchers are busy.
The big question is how did we get to this point?
“A lot of reasons. I think we have had some retirements. People that have been here long enough decided to retire, and we’ve had some staff that changed careers. It was just too much of a burden on them and their family. And it’s hard to get applicants,” Higgins said.
And Higgins believes that’s because the starting salary is $20.80 but according to Higgins they’re currently in negotiations with the Board of Kootenai County Commissioners and hope that’ll change.
“They are looking at raises not only for the 911 center but the other parts of the sheriff’s office and the county as a whole. We’re not the only ones short-staffed. There’s a lot of vacancies in the county and they are trying to correct those with a pretty substantial pay raise,” Higgins said.
The sheriff’s office won’t know the budget until it’s approved around early September. A salary increase is on the table for the sheriff’s office and they’ll have a public meeting Monday morning at the Kootenai County Building, according to Commissioner Leslie Duncan.