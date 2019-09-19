COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - One north Idaho emergency dispatcher is being recognized for her calm demeanor and ability to use protocols in the face of a potentially dangerous call.
Jenny McMorris, who works for the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, got a call that she immediately knew was from a woman who couldn't talk about her emergency. She pretended to talk to her doctor about her child's immunization records.
So McMorris improvised to make sure everyone stayed safe.
The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) shared the story on their Facebook page after McMorris was nominated for their Call of the Week.
According to the post, McMorris was able to use protocols that allowed her to get information about the situation, as well as scene safety information for responding officers.
Although the call turned out to be a psychiatric issue, McMorris handled the call with exemplary fashion, according to her manager, Cheryl Hallgren.
"Jenny's calm demeanor and ability to use the protocols while interjecting other questions and methods for the caller to answer them was impressive," Hallgren said to IAED.