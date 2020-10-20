Early voting is underway at the Kootenai County Elections Office.
It's been a long election season, and on Tuesday voters across Kootenai County flocked to the elections office to do their democratic duty, and vote.
"I'd rather come out and vote in person," said Kootenai County voter Jack Glinksy.
His wife, Tonya Glinksy added, "it makes me feel like i'm doing my due diligence by casting my vote in person."
The elections office opened for early voting on Monday and in one day a record had already been broken, with 931 people voting in person on day one.
Inside the elections office, officials are taking even more precautions to ensure every vote and every voter is safe with masks, sanitized pens, ballot security folders, plexiglass and markers for social distancing.
Voters think its important to be out and casting their vote.
"I just think you need to be engaged in what's going on in our country, no matter which side of the voting you are on," said Glinksy.
The Kootenai County Elections Office said if they hit their goal of seven to ten thousand people participating in early voting, it will be a huge weight off their shoulders come election day.
"Vote, vote, vote, and be nice," said Kootenai County voter Sheila Stone-Jarvelin.
Early voting will continue until the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.