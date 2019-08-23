Kootenai County is currently experiencing communications issues due to damage on lines on Highway 95.
The county says a cut in a fiber-optic cable on the highway has led to the issues.
Business phone lines are down at the Sheriff's Office and Solid Waste department, while some internet/email outages have also been reported.
911 emergency lines remain in service, but business lines are currently down.
The damaged line is expected to take some time to repair.
Further questions can be directed to the Kootenai County Government at 208-446-1600.