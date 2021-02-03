KOOTENAI, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Fairgrounds have announced that in accordance to the state's phase three guidelines, they will be able to host events again beginning as soon as Saturday.
The earliest event listed on the website is the Sports Connection Gun Show, which begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 4:00 p.m.
The website also lists a COVID-19 action plan as part of their guidelines to re-opening, listing a handful of safety measures being implemented at the events.
- CDC Approved signage has been professionally printed and attached to our sandwich board signs that highlights the symptoms of COVID 19.
- Aisle space has been increased to 8’
- Minimum of 6’ between vendors
- Hand sanitizer available at the check in counter
- Limiting the total number of tables to 75 for the show to provide adequate space for social distancing.
- Each vendor is in his own pod
- Cleaning of restrooms to be conducted by facility staff.
- Door handles to be wiped down hourly with bleach sanitizer and wiped off with paper towels.
- Guests will be visually monitored for any visible signs of being sick as per CDC awareness guidelines
- Masks are highly recommended
Idaho moved into phase three last week.