POST FALLS, Wash. – Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) is accepting donations of non-perishable food and drinks this week as fire season in North Idaho kicks off.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, KCFR said they were still receiving donation offers following the 80-acre Parkway Fire, which started on Friday. KCFR Deputy Chief Dan Ryan says this year is the largest haul he’s seen in years, possibly spurred on by how close the Parkway Fire was to residential areas of Post Falls.
“People have concern(s) and they want to do something,” Ryan said. “This is a way that I think they feel like they can contribute and be part of the solution.”
In a garage at their training center on 5271 E. Seltice Way, KCFR has amassed a large amount of supplies, which for now will go towards the Parkway Fire and the Ridge Creek Fire burning outside Hayden Lake.
“What doesn’t get used (by those two fires) we can hang onto, because we’re still pretty early in our (fire) season,” Ryan said.
KCFR is currently accepting donations at their training office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, August 11. They say beef jerky is one of the best options food-wise, but both water and sports drinks like Gatorade are essential.
“Those types of fluids, especially with electrolytes, are very helpful,” Ryan said. “You don’t know how much it’s appreciated, and we will make good use of the supplies.”