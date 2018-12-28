Kootenai County and the Forest Service have closed some backcountry trails because of the amount of snow and ice. Travel is restricted to only snowmobiles and tracked UTV/ATV only. Travel by all wheel vehicles is not allowed.
While all travel into the backcountry is not restricted, in a news release, the Sheriff is asking anyone traveling in those areas to use common sense.
The Sheriff's department recommends carrying tire chains, shovels, a radio or cell phone, GPS plus extra food and warm clothes. They also recommend telling someone where you are going and when you expect to return.
If you do get stranded make sure to stay with your vehicle.