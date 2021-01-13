Kootenai County Government offices closed Wednesday due to high winds

All Kootenai County offices will be closed Wednesday, January 13th due to high winds, downed trees and power outages.

The Kootenai County Government made the announcement on their Facebook page. 

They expect County offices to reopen as regularly scheduled on Thursday. 

Questions can be directed to kcbocc@kcgov.us

The Kootenai County Government is recommending everyone stay home, as having fewer people on the roads helps emergency personnel and crews.

Tags