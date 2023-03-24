COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An inmate booked in Kootenai County Public Safety Building on a warrant was mistakenly released from custody on Tuesday. He was re-arrested in Montana a day later.
According to Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Sethen Dyreson had an appearance in court on March 22, ahead of his transfer to Department of Corrections to serve a 6-year prison sentence on a separate offense. Following his court appearance, he was mistakenly released.
Following his release, deputies began a search for him with aid from other agencies. On March 23, he was located in St. Regis, Montana and taken into custody without incident by Montana Highway Patrol.
An internal inquiry to determine how and why Dyreson was released is on-going.