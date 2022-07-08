COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Jail has been struggling to keep up with capacity and now they’re struggling to keep up on staff.
It’s starting to make an impact, in fact, they recently failed a portion of their inspection with the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
The Kootenai County Jail passed all aspects of its inspection except for staffing.
The Executive Director of the Idaho Sheriff's Association, Jeff Lavey, told KHQ Friday that they haven't been able to retain a good staffing level.
"They were not able to maintain minimal staffing. Therefore that is non-compliant and we couldn't issue a positive jail inspection with that issue," Lavey said.
Staffing is based on the number of inmates the jail can hold. For Kootenai County, they can house 451 inmates, but with the current staffing shortage, they are only compliant to hold 381.
As of Friday morning, the jail had a total of 423 inmates.
Undersheriff Brett Nelson says they routinely have to transport inmates to other facilities in our region.
"We currently have inmates being housed both at the Nez Perce County Jail and also Ferris County in Washington," Undersheriff Nelson said.
Failure on the staffing inspection could cost the jail more money in insurance.
Lavey told KHQ that the sheriff's association will report the inspection failure to the Idaho County's Risk Management Program, which is the insuring entity for all Idaho counties.
"It could come. We have an opportunity to try to write the ship, if you will, by easing the overcrowding. That's a continual work in progress," Undersheriff Nelson said.
Undersheriff Nelson believes it's because the jail deputies are only getting paid $22.77 an hour.
Sheriff Robert Norris would like that salary to be raised to $26 an hour.
"We hope that will help to alleviate some of the pressures by being able to raise the wages and in return increase our pool from which we can hire locally," Undersheriff Nelson said.
The sheriff's office has been in negotiations with the Kootenai County Board of County Commissioners to increase that salary.
They're also seeking additional funding for the jailhouse expansion.
"We have two empty or unfinished pods that are within the jail that were built during the jail expansion of 2018. By completing those two empty pods, that would approximately give us 108 beds for additional inmates to house, but our bear bones issue is the staffing or lack thereof currently," Undersheriff Nelson said.