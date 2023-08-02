COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — K9 Lord helped the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office locate a drug dealer during a traffic stop.
On July 27, a deputy pulled a vehicle over at Seltice Way and Idahline Road. K9 Lord alerted his handler of an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and inside a locked glove box was over 81 grams of methamphetamine, 250 fentanyl pills and multiple piece of paraphernalia.
There were two occupants in the vehicle who were both arrested.
K9 Lord is a three year old Belgian Malinois who specializes in narcotic detection and patrol work. He is part of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office K9 Team.